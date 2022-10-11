0
Hearts of Oak rushed in sacking Samuel Boadu – Coach Karim Zito

Karim Zito 1 Coach Karim Zito

Tue, 11 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Coach Karim Zito has disclosed that FA Cup champions, Accra Hearts of Oak rushed in sacking their former coach, Samuel Boadu.

Zito explained that Hearts of Oak should have been patient with coach Samuel Boadu despite the hard luck he encountered in his last three games.

According to him, Samuel Boadu ended the club's trophy drought and as such should have been given an opportunity to lead the club to Africa despite his poor run in his first attempt.

“It took Accra Hearts of Oak 11 years to win a cup, so it takes consistency. Sometimes I might be a bad person but if you are getting the results you have to be patient with me,” Zito said in an interview with Wontumi FM.

“As a coach in Ghana, I think Hearts rushed in taking the decision. People are suffering because of these two clubs.

“These two teams don’t have technical direction. Look at how big Kotoko and Hearts are and they don’t have a technical direction but Dream FC have a technical directory,” he stated.

The Phobians were thumped 3-0 away to AS Bamako in the CAF Confederations Cup on Saturday.

Hearts of Oak will host AS Bamako in the return leg at Accra on October 16.

