Hearts of Oak's Benjamin Afutu reveals admiration for Thomas Partey

Click for Market Deals →
Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Benjamin Afutu has said he is a big fan of Thomas Teye Partey and models his game around the Atletico Madrid and the Black Stars ace.
“The player I admire most is Thomas Partey. My dream is to play for Juventus and participate in the UEFA Champions League,” he said.
The 24-year-old has big dreams and he is on the right path to achieving them.
After a successful debut season with the Phobians, Afutu has been tipped to reach the top in his career.
He was a stand-out player for the Phobians in the truncated Ghana Premier League with rave reviews from his teammates.
He made 13 league appearances for Accra Hearts of Oak and scored two goals.
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad is open to a move to Hearts of Oak
- Local players deserve $1000 monthly salary – Kwasi Donsu
- Aduana Stars forward Bright Adjei eyes Black Stars call-up under CK Akonnor
- May 9 disaster and CAF winners’ cup loss are my greatest regrets in life - Osei Boateng
- New Asante Kotoko board must leave a legacy – Kwadwo Baah Agyemang
- Read all related articles