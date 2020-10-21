Hearts of Oak’s Daniel Afriyie to lead Ghana against Nigeria and Ivory Coast

Black Satellites captain, Daniel Afriyie Barnie

Black Satellites captain, Daniel Afriyie Barnie of Accra Hearts of Oak will lead the side to face Nigeria and Ivory Coast in the WAFU Zone 'B' U-20 tournament next month.

The draw for the youth tournament has been made and, it sees the three West African giants put together in what is clearly the toughest of the two groups.



The event will be staged in Togo from November 14 to 29 and serves as a qualifier for next year's Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania.



Ghana must finish first in this tough group to qualify for the African Youth Championships.



The Black Satellites started preparations for the WAFU tournament at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence, Prampram in August under Coach Karim Zito.

And the captain of the side Afriyie believes they are on the right track towards success and is eager to lead the team to that level.



"As the captain of the side, I am eager to ensure that we achieve success in the tournament in Togo as well as all the other international assignments that we will be engaged in from next year", Afriyie said.



"We have been in camp for over a month now preparing for the WAFU tournament, and, our technical team have been of great assistance to us, taking us through our paces."



"With what I have observed so far, I can confidently conclude that all the boys in the camp are focused on the task ahead and, I am confident that we will return to Ghana with the trophy at the end of it all".