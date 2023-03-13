0
Menu
Sports

Hearts of Oak's David Ocloo confident club can win Ghana Premier League title

David Ocloo Is The Assistant Coach Of Accra Hearts Of Oak.png Hearts of Oak assistant coach David Ocloo

Mon, 13 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak assistant coach David Ocloo is confident about his outfit's chances of winning the Ghana Premier League title.

The Phobians shared the spoils with Bibiani Goldstars in matchday 21 of the domestic top-flight on Saturday.

Isaac Mensah climbed off the bench to net the equalizer in their 1-1 draw at Dun's Park.

The Ghanaian giants are 4th on the table with 32 points after 21 matches into the campaign.

As if the Phobians can still win the league title, the assistant coach said, “Yes of course, we have 39 points more, so just the image we can still win it”

Hearts of Oak will host relegation-haunted Kotoku Royals in their next game.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The influential father of Ghana’s youngest female medical doctor
Sam George slams Duffuor
Borga Sylvia explains why she kissed Nana Ama McBrown at a funeral
How search for slain soldier’s phone led to arrest of four suspects
Ashaiman murder: How Sherrif Imoro was fatally stabbed
The two major govt positions Ken Agyapong has openly opposed
2024 will be a ‘do or die’ affair - Mahama declares
I’ll use my Assin Donpem L/A Middle School to dismiss your Ph.D.- Kennedy Agyapong
How the trumpet led late Sherrif Imoro to 'join' Roman Catholic faith
Sammy Gyamfi questions NPP MP who didn’t know BoG printed money