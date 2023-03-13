Hearts of Oak's David Ocloo confident club can win Ghana Premier League title

Hearts of Oak assistant coach David Ocloo

Hearts of Oak assistant coach David Ocloo is confident about his outfit's chances of winning the Ghana Premier League title.

The Phobians shared the spoils with Bibiani Goldstars in matchday 21 of the domestic top-flight on Saturday.



Isaac Mensah climbed off the bench to net the equalizer in their 1-1 draw at Dun's Park.



The Ghanaian giants are 4th on the table with 32 points after 21 matches into the campaign.

As if the Phobians can still win the league title, the assistant coach said, “Yes of course, we have 39 points more, so just the image we can still win it”



Hearts of Oak will host relegation-haunted Kotoku Royals in their next game.