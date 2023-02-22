0
Hearts of Oak's Enock Asubonteng set for FC Cincinnati transfer - Report

Wed, 22 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra Hearts of Oak youngster Enock Asubonteng is reportedly set for a move to Major League Soccer side FC Cincinnati on loan.

According to multiple reports, Asubonteng will sign a six-month loan deal with an option for a permanent transfer.

He could be the second Hearts of Oak player to join the USA club after Salim Adams joined them in 2022.

The transfer is said to be part of the partnership agreement signed in 2021 between Hearts of Oak, TSG Hoffenheim, and Cincinnati.

Enock Asubonteng joined Hearts of Oak at the start of the 2021/2022 season from WAFA. He has since featured in 31 games, providing one assist.

His only assist for the team came in the 2022/2023 season after 9 matches.

