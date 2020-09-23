Hearts of Oak’s Fatawu Mohamed reveals readiness ahead of new GPL season

Accra Hearts of Oak captain, Fatawu Mohammed

Accra Hearts of Oak captain, Fatawu Mohammed, has said that he and his teammates are ready for the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season which is scheduled to start on Friday, October, 30.

The Phobians didn't have a good campaign in the 2019/ 2020 campaign as they placed 9th on the league table before it was cancelled by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association on June, 30 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



However, football is set to return as announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his 17th Coronavirus address to the nation.



Fatawu who spoke to the club's media said they are always ready for the return of football as they are always armed and ready to go to the battlefield.



“We welcome this news and, it is now time for us to get down to work as we look forward to the coming season with high hopes."

“We look forward to the start of preseason and, we are determined to go the extra mile to prepare ourselves well enough for the start of the new campaign.”



“As soldiers for the club, we are always on the standby for battle and, we are just waiting for the announcement for the start of our preseason programme,” Fatawu stated.



He added that the upcoming season will better than the truncated season.



“Next season will be a good one for us if we prepare well for it, and, we are hopeful of a good preseason campaign to take us into the new season”, Fatawu said.