Hearts of Oak's Glid Otanga voices frustration as team struggles to convert chances

Hearts of Oak midfielder Glid Otanga

Hearts of Oak midfielder Glid Otanga has openly expressed his frustration with the team's inability to convert scoring opportunities in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The Congolese midfielder pinpointed the contradiction between the team's exciting style of play and their evident lack of finishing, particularly evident in their recent clash against Accra Great Olympics.



Speaking to ghanasportspage.com, Otanga took a reflective stance, stating, "As a player, I can’t accuse someone because, for me, if we (players) don’t win, we don’t have an excuse to say the technical team or the board is not good. We don’t have any excuse. For me, we are the principal problem and the principal solution."



Otanga acknowledged the efforts of the coach, noting that the team plays well and creates numerous chances but struggle to find the back of the net.



He emphasised the collective responsibility of the players in addressing the goal-scoring challenge.

“The coach is doing his job, and we are playing so well. We create a lot of chances but we can’t score," Otanga added.



The 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season has proven to be a challenging one for Hearts of Oak, with moments of brilliance on the pitch overshadowed by a consistent struggle to secure victories. The team is currently winless in their last five games, with their last triumph recorded on November 21 against Accra Lions.



The frustration surrounding the team's performance has extended beyond the pitch, reaching the stands where passionate supporters have voiced their discontent during recent matches. Some disgruntled fans have directed blame at the board, holding them accountable for the team's ongoing struggles.