Hearts of Oak's Kwadwo Obeng Jnr vows to gun down Aduana Stars on Saturday

Kwadwo Obeng Jnr signed a contract extension for the Phobians ahead of the new season

Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Kwadwo Obeng Jnr has vowed to score against Aduana Stars on Saturday, November 14 when they face the champions at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park.

The much-anticipated Ghana Premier League returns this weekend after several months of inactive football due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.



The Phobians who have failed to win a major silverware since the 2009 season is hoping to break the jinx in the upcoming season and according to the striker, he will score against the fire boys in order to give his outfit a flying start to the campaign.

“I don’t want to talk much ahead of our season opener in Dormaa but all that I can say is that I will score against Aduana Stars.”



“Even if I play five minutes, I will score against them at their own background. I said it and I did it against Kotoko when I was playing for Nea Salamina,” he told Ark FM.