Hearts of Oak's 'Lionel Messi' impresses in debut

Linda Mtange Fb4uUwqWIAAa5nA.jfif Linda was impressive against King Faisal

Sat, 14 Jan 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak winger Linda Mtange regarded as the club's Lionel Messi has got the fans excited about his future after making his debut.

The DR Congo U-20 star made his debut against King Faisal at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday in the match week 12 fixture of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

Linda was impressive in his debut game for the Phobians coming on as a substitute against King Faisal which ended in a draw.

The DR Congo U-20 star joined Hearts of Oak from AS Dauphin Noir last year.

Mtange signed a two-year deal with the Phobians after impressing the technical handlers of the club during his trials.

The left-footed player gave a hint of what fans should expect with his impressive performance in the game.

Watch Linda Mtange's brilliance vs King Faisal

