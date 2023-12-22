Hearts of Oak’s decision to sack Martin Koopman annoying - Mohammed Polo

Former Hearts of Oak coach, Martin Koopman

Hearts of Oak legend Mohammed Polo has described the club’s decision to part ways with Dutch trainer Martin Koopman as annoying.

The Phobians fired Koopman 10 games into his three years contract, with a series of draws marking Koopman’s tenure.



Hearts of Oak are on a run of four games without a win, including a 2-3 loss to rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



Over the past season and a half, Hearts has seen changes in coaching personnel, including Slavko Matic, with David Ocloo serving as an interim head coach.

Currently, Abdul Bashiru is in the role of interim head coach.



“I thought I gave everything to them but unfortunately, there was no appreciation and if you are doing something without appreciation, it’s very very painful and today Hearts is suffering because of technical direction,” Polo told Citi Sports.



“They are struggling with technical direction. How many coaches have they sacked? I was part of those they did away with…the last one’s (departure) was very annoying.”