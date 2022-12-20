2
Hearts of Oak’s hierarchy don't understand football business – Fatawu Mohammed

18473512.295 Fatawu Mohammed

Tue, 20 Dec 2022

Outgoing Hearts of Oak captain Fatawu Mohammed has taken a swipe at the club’s hierarchy as he believes they do not understand football business.

According to him, both management and board lacks ideas when it comes to the business of football, hence the reason for missing out on big transfer deals.

"The management doesn't understand business, or they don't do business, and they have no plans for the players, truth is bitter," Fatawu Mohammed told Sports Obama TV.

Meanwhile, the experienced right-back asserted he will face the wrath of God if he advises Daniel Afriyie Barnieh to stay at the club.

The Phobians are currently sweating over Daniel Afriyie Barnieh to renew his contract with the FA Cup champions.

Barnieh, whose contract expired on December 17 is yet to renew his deal with a chunk of clubs chasing him for his services.

"I will not advise Afriyie to stay at Hearts of Oak. God will even punish me for that, Afriyie is my son but I will not advise him to stay God will not even forgive me,"

Fatawu Mohammed, is reported to have been released by Hearts of Oak after years of captaining the Phobians.

