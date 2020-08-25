Sports News

Hearts of Oak’s new bus finally arrives, set to be unveiled in September

A file photo of Accra Hearts of Oak SC 'unconfirmed' new bus

Ghanaian Premier League giant, Accra Hearts of Oak has scored huge marks on social media especially among football followers after real pictures of their new bus surfaced online.

The club raised eyebrows months ago when they released mockup pictures of their new bus.



However, after months of waiting without any clear sighting of the bus, Accra Hearts of Oak was subjected to mockery that the bus was only an imaginary thing and never really existed.



The club’s old bus; the Phobia Bird has been in a rickety state and fans and concerned persons clamoured for a new bus.



Finally, after the long wait, the new bus is set to be unveiled by the club after going through all the necessary documentation.



The new bus; a 48 seater Hyundai 2014 model has been secured in partnership with Hearts of Oak’s insurance sponsors, Star Assurance Company Limited and it is believed all terms have been agreed for a handing over to the Hearts authorities.

With the necessary arrangements signed on paper, sources tell Footballmadeinghana.com that the official unveiling of the new bus is slated for anytime within the first two weeks in the month of September.



The bus is currently parked in Accra around the Airport Residential Area, bearing the number plate, 1911; the year in which the club was formed.



See a photo of Hearts of Oak's old bus, the Phobia Bird:





