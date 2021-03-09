Hearts of Oak’s regular first-team players given a short break to rest

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Accra Hearts of Oak of head coach, Samuel Boadu has given regular first-team players a two-day break to rest before the start of the second half of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.

The Phobians after beating WAFA SC last weekend in the final game of the first round of the league season have now climbed into the top four and with a good chance of challenging for the title.



In a bid to ensure regular first-team players get some rest, coach Samuel Boadu has asked the players to take a break from training for a couple of days.



The players benefiting include:

Richard Attah, Fatawu Mohammed, Raddy Ovouka, Nuru Sulley, Mohammed Alhassan, Benjamin Afutu, Frederick Ansah Botchway, Abdul Manaf, Victor Aidoo, Patrick Razak, Salifu Ibrahim, Kwadwo Obeng junior.



Meanwhile, the rest of the playing body will continue training at the St Thomas Aquinas School park this afternoon.