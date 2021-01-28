Hearts of Oak's trophy drought is problematic - Eric Nyarko

Former Accra Hearts of Oak player, Eric Nyarko has bemoaned the current state of the club as they have gone a decade without a major trophy.

The Phobians who currently sit second in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League after matchday ten, last won the league title in the 2007/2008 season.



Accra Hearts of Oak is now looking forward to breaking their trophyless jinx with the reappointment of Kosta Papic.



The club's recent poor form has been a major headache for most of their former players and Eric Nyarko has joined the trail.

“I owe my successful football career to Hearts Of Oak so their downfall affects me. I always go to the stadium to watch their games but if the club doesn’t win, it becomes a sad situation," he told Kumasi-based Kessben FM.



“Henceforth, the club needs to do their things well by motivating the players to up their best performance always. The fans must also support the team regardless of results as they did to us in our time,”



Accra Hearts of Oak will continue their Premier League campaign with a home game against Accra Great Olympics in the ongoing league season.