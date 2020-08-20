Sports News

Hearts of Oak sadden by the death of popular fan Shamo Quaye

The late Shamo Quaye was a staunch supporter of Accra Hearts of Oak

Accra Hearts of Oak has consoled the family of the late Shamo Quaye, who was a renowned follower of the Rainbow club before his demise.

Shamo Quaye was reported dead in Kumasi after he was knocked down by a car with registration number AS 9346 – 11.



He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital on Wednesday evening where he was rushed for treatment.



The Phobains have issued a statement to stand by the family of the deceased in this difficult moment.



"The Board, management, technical, playing body and NCC of Accra Hearts of Oak is saddened to hear of the passing of our passionate supporter, Shamo Quaye in Kumasi. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family at this very difficult moment," a statement on the official Twitter handle of Hearts reads.

See their tweet below:





