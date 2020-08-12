Sports News

Hearts of Oak seals funding partnership worth GHC12 million

Accra Hearts of Oak players

Accra Hearts of Oak in the quest to continue the club's rebuilding processes has secured another image changing policy worth GHC12 million annually.

The Phobians recently launched an initiative to register their fans on an electronic database with smart cards issued to these registered supporters of the club.



In spite of that, the leadership of the club launched a massive source of revenue within the fan base to ease the financial constraints on the bankroller, Togbe Afede with monthly salary budget exceeding GHC100K.



The management targeted to register one million supporters before the year ends as they prepare for the new era of football administration.

An average of GHC1 per supporter will generate GHC1 million on monthly basis from the one million supporters to aid their rebuilding process.



The monthly revenue will be re-invested in the club's infrastructural, administrative, and player recruitment plans of the club.



With an average of GHC12 million expected to be racked in on annual basis, the club will be looking at the percentage increase in player salaries.

