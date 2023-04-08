0
Hearts of Oak secure 3-2 win over Na God FC in friendly

Sat, 8 Apr 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak continued their preparations for the return of the Ghana Premier League with a 3-2 victory over Na God FC in a friendly match.

The game which was played at the Pobiman Sports Complex saw two different lineups from both teams with Richard Attah starting in goal for Hearts of Oak.

In the early minutes of the game, Suraj Seidu tapped in a low-cross delivered by Benjamin Yorke to give Hearts of Oak the lead.

However, Attah was forced out of the game after sustaining a knock on the stroke of halftime and was replaced by Richmond Ayi.

Despite failing to capitalize on the chances created, Hearts of Oak held on to their 1-0 lead until the break.

In the second half, Cameroon striker Albert Dieudonne Eonde, Linda Mtange, Kwadwo Obeng Junior, Samuel Inkoom, Amankwah Baafi, and Victor Aidoo were introduced.

In-form midfielder Linda Mtange doubled the lead for Hearts of Oak in the 67th minute with a brilliant header from Amankwah Baafi's cross.

Na God FC fought back in the last twenty minutes of the game to level the score to a 2-2 draw.

But it was substitute Linda Mtange who scored the match-winner for Hearts of Oak in the dying embers, registering his second goal of the game. The match ended in a 3-2 win for Hearts of Oak.

The victory over Na God FC will serve as a morale booster for Hearts of Oak as they prepare for their upcoming matches in the Ghana Premier League.

