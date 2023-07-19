Hearts of Oak set to appoint Guus Hiddink's brother as Technical Director

Dutch trainer, Rene Hiddink

Ghana Premier League side, Accra Hearts of Oak are set to appoint Dutch trainer Rene Hiddink as the club's new technical director.

Rene Hiddink, a renowned trainer and the brother of former Chelsea and Netherlands manager Guus Hiddink, has reached an agreement with Hearts of Oak, according to reports.



He is expected to arrive in Ghana in the coming days for his official unveiling as the head of the club's technical department.



Hiddink brings wealth of experience to the table, having worked both as a footballer and a coach. He previously served as the assistant coach of the Maldives national football team and has managed clubs in countries such as Rwanda, Madagascar, and the Maldives.



With the acquisition of Rene Hiddink as the technical director, Hearts of Oak is also set to announce a new substantive head coach for the upcoming league season.

The club has already bid farewell to interim coach David Ocloo after a short eight-month stint. In a mutual agreement, Hearts of Oak and Ocloo decided to part ways. A statement from the club expressed well wishes for Ocloo's future endeavours.



David Ocloo joined Hearts of Oak prior to the start of the 2022/23 league season. Initially serving as the assistant to Serbian trainer Slavko Matic, Ocloo took over on an interim basis when Matic's contract was terminated due to uninspiring performance.



Ocloo guided Hearts of Oak to a 10th-place finish last season, narrowly escaping relegation on the final day of the league season.



JNA/KPE