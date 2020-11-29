Hearts of Oak set to appoint Kosta Papic as Technical Director

Kosta Papic is expected to arrive in Ghana tomorrow

Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak are set to appoint Kosta Papic as the club’s new Technical Director, GHANAsoccernet.com has gathered.

Hearts of Oak with the ongoing construction of its training centre at Pobiman are in need of a Technical Director to streamline the club's activities on and off the field.



The Phobians earlier on in the season appointed Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto for the Technical Director job but had to parts with the Portuguese just eight days after his appointment.



With the role still vacant, Hearts have settled on Kosta Papic who handled the side in the 2008/09 season.



The 60-year-old is expected to arrive in Accra tomorrow morning via Ethiopia Airlines to begin his new job.

The Serbian has been unattached after his contract expiration with the senior national team of eSwatini.



Kosta Papic has worked with several clubs across the African continent thus has enough experience on the field.



He worked with some clubs such as Lobi Stars, Enyimba FC, Enugu Rangers, Maritzburg United, Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, Young Africans SC, Chippa United, Black Leopards, and Polokwane City.



He is expected to provide some support to the technical team led by Coach Edward Nii Odoom and deputy Asare Bediako.