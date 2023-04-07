0
Hearts of Oak set to appoint club legend as head coach - Reports

Match Report: Hearts Of Oak Fail To Beat 10 Man Legon Cities Accra Hearts of Oak

Fri, 7 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra Hearts of Oak is reportedly set to appoint former player Laryea Kingson as head Coach.

The Phobians are without a substantive manager following replacing Slacko Matic with assistant manager David Ocloo as the interim manager.

Kingston could replace the Serbian who had been asked to step aside after a poor run of form.

David Ocloo has led Hearts of Oak in six games since Matic was sidelined. Hearts have won three, drew two, and lost one and currently sit 5th on the league log with 39 points, five points behind league leaders Aduana Stars.

Matic came under pressure following a poor run of form that triggered some fans to sack him from the training grounds.

He penned a two-year contract with Hearts of Oak in October 2022, taking over from Samuel Boadu.

The club was at the bottom half of the table at the time of Matic's appointment. They sat at 4th with 28 points during his sacking.

The Rainbow side will host Nsoatreman FC on matchday 26 of the Ghana Premier League at Accra Sports.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
