Hearts of Oak set to meet Patrick Razak today, deal very close

Razak is a free agent after exiting Guinean side Horoya

The top brass of Accra Hearts of Oak are set for talks with former player Patrick Razak about rejoining the club, with the deal very close to reality.

The meeting is set to take place today, Thursday August 20, Footballmadeinghana.com has learned.



Preliminary talks have already been held with the player and his representatives and today’s engagement is expected to accelerate the process of the player signing with the 2000 CAF champions league winners.



Razak, 25 is a free agent after exiting Guinean side Horoya. The former Tamale Utrecht academy product impressed in his first spell at Hearts before moving to Guinea.

He was part of the Black Stars B squad that won the WAFU Nations Championship in 2017.



His signing is expected to add mote firepower to Hearts’ attack ad they prepare for the 2020-21 season.

