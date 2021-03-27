Hearts of Oak set to name Eric Amponsah as new goalkeepers trainer

Eric Amponsah was formerly the goalkeeper's trainer of Medeama SC

Ghanaian giants Accra Hearts of Oak is set to announce Eric Amponsah as the club’s new goalkeeper's trainer.

The former Medeama goalkeepers trainer will be replacing Ben Owu who left the club last month to join the Mauve and Yellows.



Eric Amponsah joins former Medeama coaches Samuel Boadu and Ahmed Obeng on the technical bench of the Ghanaian powerhouse.



The experienced trainer will be tasked with transforming the goalkeeping department of Accra Hearts of Oak.

He is expected to sign a three-year deal with the Rainbow club.



Accra Hearts of Oak finished the first round of the Ghana Premier League in third place and are gunning to win the title at the end of the season.