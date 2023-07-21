Hearts of Oak set to name Laryea Kingston as head coach - Reports

Laryea Kingston

Laryea Kingston, former Ghana international is being considered for a coaching position at Hearts of Oak ahead of the upcoming football season.

The Phobians are currently without a permanent head coach following the departure of David Ocloo.



The club on Wednesday confirmed they have mutually parted ties with the former Asante Kotoko assistant coach.



According to reports, the Phobians are in talks with the assistant coach of the Ghana U-17 team about taking over as head coach ahead of the 2023–24 season.



Laryea had two seasons as a player with the Accra-based team, the first from 2001 to 2003 and the second towards the end of his career in the 2012–2013 league season.



Earlier this year, Kingston was chosen to replace Paa Kwesi Fabin’s backroom staff as the Black Starlets’ assistant coach.

He was in charge of the team when they competed in the UEFA four-nation tournament in 2023, when they ended as champions after winning every game.



David Ocloo, who had first joined the team as an assistant coach, was chosen the temporary coach, When Slavko Matic was forced to resign midway through the 2022–23 betPawa Ghana Premier League season.



Hearts of Oak came in 12th place, just avoiding relegation on the final day of the campaign.



The 2023/24 Ghana Premier League is expected to get started in September.



Kingston represented Ghana with the Black Stars, from 2002 through 2010, Prior to this, he was the Right to Dream Academy’s youth team coach.