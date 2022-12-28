0
Hearts of Oak set to offload injury-prone midfielder Daniel Kodie

Daniel Sarkodie Hearts Injury.jpeg Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Daniel Kodie

Wed, 28 Dec 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Accra Hearts of Oak are set to part ways with injury-prone midfielder Daniel Kodie, Accra-based Asempa FM has reported.

Daniel Kodie, 29, has failed to establish himself at the club due to recurrent injuries.

He has featured just 24 times in two and half seasons at the capital club due to injuries.

The midfielder underwent surgery in South Africa fully funded by the club in May 2021.

He has since been working his way up the ladder but appears he does not fit into the plans of current coach Slavko Matic.

He is one of the 10 players expected to be shown the exit door this season by Accra Hearts of Oak.

Former captains Mohammed Alhassan and Fatawu Mohammed as well as William Opoku Asiedu have all left the club under acrimonious circumstances.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
