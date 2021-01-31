Hearts of Oak set to register Nigerian striker in GPL second round

Sun, 31 Jan 2021 Source: ghanasportsonline.com
Accra Hearts of Oak are expected to make an addition to their squad for the second round of the season with the registration of Nigerian forward Danjuma Ademola Kuti.
The 22-year-old joined the Ghanaian giants as a free agent but was excluded from the registered squad prior to the start of the season.
Kuti was reported to have picked up a setback before the start of the season which would of have kept him out throughout the first round.
Source: ghanasportsonline.com
Related Articles:
- GPL: I was confident we would bounce back and win - King Faisal coach
- GPL: Bechem United come from behind to beat Eleven Wonders
- 2020/21 GPL: Hafiz Wontah named MoTM in Bechem United win against Eleven Wonders
- We didn’t let Hearts train at Mcdan Park because of ‘juju - Olympics PRO
- 2020/2021 GPL: We are going to beat our noisy neighbours - Hearts PRO
- Read all related articles