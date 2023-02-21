Hearts of Oak should forget about top four - Yahaya Mohammed

The Rainbows have dropped to seventh place in the Ghana Premier League

Former Aduana Stars striker, Yahaya Mohammed says Accra Hearts of Oak should count themselves out of the title race and the top four if they are going to repeat their performance against Aduana Stars in the remaining sixteen games.

The Rainbows dropped to seventh place in the Ghana Premier League after falling to the Ogya lads 2-0 at home on Sunday.



Isaac Mintah's two goals in the second half gave Aduana Stars the three points they needed. Hearts of Oak also missed a number of clear-cut chances in front of goal.



The 35-year-old attacker, however, thinks that if the 2020–21 league champions seek to win the league or place in the top four, their current play will cause them problems.



When asked if Hearts of Oak can turn things around to win the league, Yahaya replied, “If Hearts of Oak is going to put on this performance in each and every game then they should count themselves out. Even top four they cannot….

Per what I saw yesterday, is not good as a big club. We should be sincere and truthful to the club [Hearts of Oak]. I respect the team, I respect Hearts of Oak a lot but this performance, to be honest it wasn’t good.



“If they don’t change their attitude and play their hearts out to lift the Hearts of Oak family to the highest level and continue with this performance I saw yesterday then I don’t think they can achieve something.



“The performance I saw yesterday is not the Hearts of Oak I knew,” he told Ghanasportspage.com.