Hearts of Oak should have accepted Joseph Esso's demands - Benjamin Agyare

Joseph Esso celebrates match equalizer against Asante Kotoko

Former Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Benjamin Agyare beleives the management of the club should have welcomed the demands of Joseph Esso because he was the anchor of the team.

Esso was part of the five players that parted ways with Accra Hearts of Oak on Friday, August 7 after failing to successfully negotiate a contract renewal.



Reports have already emerged that the club could not afford to meet Esso demands but according to Agyare, the club should have welcomed the demands of the attacker.



"Even if Joseph Esso wanted 1 billion a month, Hearts should have agreed," he told Angel FM.

"Esso is a fantastic player and an important player for the club."



"I am really amazed at how they let a player with the calibre of Joseph Esso go. In fact, he was very disappointed at the outcome of the meeting," he added.



Joseph Esso joined Accra Hearts of Oak from Premier League club Ebusua Dwarfs in 2018.

