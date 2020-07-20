Sports News

Hearts of Oak shouldn’t compare themselves to other clubs – Sam Johnson

Former Hearts of Oak defender, Sam Johnson

Former Ghana and Hearts of Oak defender, Sam Johnson known in football circles as 'Foyoo' has encouraged his former employers not to compare themselves to other clubs and has, therefore implored the Accra based team to be on their own.

The Phobians has failed to win a major trophy since 2009 and according to the former towering, the club can return to winning ways if they begin to believe in themselves.



Speaking to Otec FM, he said, "Hearts of Oak should be on their own. As a big club, you don’t compare yourself to {other clubs}, be yourself because you are a big club. They should do what they can and stop comparing themselves to other clubs. It will help them to come back to their winning ways if proper measures are putting in place”

"Some Hearts players need to (start) somewhere for about one or two years before bringing them back into the team. They have the qualities and potentials but they need to build it up because you need to have a strong heart before playing for Hearts of Oak" he said

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.