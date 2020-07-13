Sports News

Hearts of Oak signed me for GHC15 - Ali Jarah

Former Ghana goalkeeper Ali Jarrah

Former Ghana goalkeeper Ali Jarrah has revealed how he was signed for only GHC 15 by Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak.

The former national star insists he joined the Rainbow club from Fatah FC (now Mighty Victory) after impressing whiles playing Juvenile football.



"I was signed for only GHC 15," he disclosed on Citi Tv's The Tracker show. "I joined Hearts from Fatah Babies now Mighty Victory, Stephen Appiah's Migthy Victory," he added.



The then 15-year-old revealed he was unveiled in front of a huge Hearts crowd at the Accra Stadium, with people wondering who the petite goalkeeper was.



"Back then we lined up in front of the fans and we are outdoored to the fans. Your name is mentioned and the fans will applaud you but right before my name was mentioned I was called to go and do 'macho'," he added.

Jarrah was brilliant in his hay days, sweeping every individual award before his career was hit following an injury that rendered him bedridden for a long time.



The injury cost him moves to Europe with the likes of Liverpool and FC Koln lining up to sign the youngster.



The retired goalkeeper was a member of the Black Starlets team that won Ghana's first FIFA World Cup in 1991.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.