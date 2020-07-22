Sports News

Hearts of Oak signs Isaac Mensah from Division One side Nkoranza Warriors

Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club has announced the signing of teenager Isaac Mensah from Division One League club Nkoranza Warriors.

Issac Mensah after completing his medicals with the 20 times Ghana Premier League Champions signed a three-year contract.



Mensah was very instrumental for the Warriors in the truncated 2019/2020 Divison One league after scoring nine goals.



The Phobians took to their official Twitter handle to announce the news to their fans" Accra Hearts of Oak is delighted to announce the signing of Isaac Mensah from Division One side Nkoranza Warriors."

"The teenage striker has signed a three-year contract at the club.



