Hearts of Oak signs agreement with K.A Estate Ltd for the commencement of Pobiman Project

Ghanaian giants Accra Hearts of Oak has signed an agreement with real estate company, K.A Estate Limited, for the commencement of the Pobiman Academy Project.

K.A Estate Limited, the leading estate company in the country signed the deal with the premiere Ghanaian club on Friday as part of the process of starting the Pobiman project.



The local firm will start the grounds work in partnership with Turkish firm Prefabex.



"Accra Hearts of Oak have signed an agreement with local contractors K. A. Estate Limited for the commencement of the Pobiman Academy Project. The local firm will start the grounds work (substructure only) and will work in partnership with the Turkish contractors," Hearts posted on their official Twitter page.

Work on the Pobiman Project is expected to start next month as the Phobians kick start a new era with the building of the multi-complex academy.



The Pobiman project involves the construction of an academy that will come with modern facilities such as staff residence, gym, training pitches, laundry, swimming pool, kitchen, and dining hall, among other facilities.





????????????#AHOSC pic.twitter.com/EPQcUkQGH4 — Phobians (@HeartsOfOakGH) June 26, 2020

