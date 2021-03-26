Hearts of Oak star Raddy Ovouka glitters as Congo holds Senegal in 2021 AFCON qualifier

Hearts of Oak star, Raddy Ovouka

Hearts of Oak left-back Raddy Ovouka was at his usual best for Congo during their goalless draw with Senegal in the penultimate match of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Friday.

Congo were aiming to book their spot at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) when they hosted already qualified Senegal at Stade Alphonse Massemba-Débat in Brazzaville.



Both teams have had to overcome several challenges in preparation for the tie, mostly due to their large foreign contingent. But despite all the problems presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, both coaches were able to call upon a catalogue of stars.



Congo coach Valdo Filho gathered a youthful contingent with Dimitri Bissiki the most experienced player in the Red Devils squad, but in Thievy Bifouma the Congolese boasted a noticeable attacking threat.



Raddy Ovouka, who plies his trade in Ghana with Hearts of Oak, was the only debutant in coach Filho’s backline.

The 21-year-old was presented with a stern test of marking Sadio Mane. His tenacious display frustrated the Liverpool star who later swapped with Krepin Diatta.



Ovouka played the entire duration as the game ended a scoreless draw.



Senegal have accumulated a maximum haul of 13 points from their allotted Group I fixtures. Congo sit on 8 points and will qualify with either a win or draw in their final game against Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday, March 30.