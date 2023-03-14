Hearts of Oak still in top four despite dropping points in game against Gold Stars

Up next for the Phobians, the team will play against Kotoku Royals on Sunday, March 19

Ghanaian giants, Hearts of Oak dropped points over the weekend but still has a chance of winning the Ghana Premier League title.

After Week 21 of the ongoing 2022/23 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign, the Phobians are fourth on the league table with 32 points.



The team trails the club leading the pile, Aduana Stars by seven points.



On Sunday, Hearts of Oak had the chance to close that gap but the team failed the test of Bibiani Gold Stars.



In the away match, the team from the capital struggled and had to score very late in the game through a header from Isaac Mensah to force the match to end in a 1-1 stalemate.

Up next for the Phobians, the team will play against Kotoku Royals on Sunday, March 19.



That match is scheduled to kick off at 15:00gmt at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Hearts of Oak must win that game to close the gap on Aduana Stars if the side drops points on the road.



Next weekend the league leaders will be in Accra to play Legon Cities FC.