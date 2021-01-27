Hearts of Oak strengthen squad with two new signings - Report

Caleb Amankwah has reportedly joined Hearts

Ghana Premier League giants, Accra Hearts of Oak will in the coming days announce the acquisition of defender Caleb Amankwah and midfielder Salifu Ibrahim respectively.

The Phobians despite their impressive run of form in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign have stormed the local scene in search of game-changing players.



Caleb Amankwah who is currently a free agent after leaving Aduana Stars at the expiration of his contract in December is expected to be unveiled by the club in the coming weeks after sealing a three-year deal.



The other player joining Accra Hearts of Oak SC in the second transfer window is Techiman Eleven Wonders attacker, Salifu Ibrahim.

He has been on the radar of several clubs in the country following his outstanding performance in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.



He is expected to provide that magic in the final third of the pitch for Accra Hearts of Oak SC as the search for that elusive first trophy in over 10 years takes center shape.



His arrival will provide competition for Abdul Manaf Umar, Michelle Sarpong and Daniel Afriyie.