Hearts of Oak striker Victor Aidoo bent on scoring more goals

Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Victor Aidoo says he wants to score more goals to aid his side win the Ghana Premier League at the end of the season.
The Phobians are without a major trophy since 2009 and according to enterprising forward, it is his target to help the club end their trophy drought.
"I am ready to score more goals to help Accra Hearts of Oak to win Ghana Premier League this season that’s our target."
"We have been through a lot, but thanks to Almighty God our spirit is back and I believe that it will boost our morale high to win the rest of our matches."
Victor Aidoo, 22, has netted six goals in 12 games out of the 15 matches played so far in the season.
The Rainbow club will take on their sworn rivals Asante Kotoko on Sunday in an outstanding matchday 14 encounter.
