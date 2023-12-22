Hearts of Oak suffering from technical direction deficiency - Mohammed Polo

Hearts of Oak legend Mohammed Polo

Hearts of Oak legend Mohammed Polo attributes The Phobians’ recent struggles to a lack of clear technical direction for the club.

Speaking with Citi Sports, Polo expressed this concern as Hearts of Oak endures a four-game winless streak, including a 2-3 loss to rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



Over the past season and a half, Hearts has seen changes in coaching personnel, including Slavko Matic and Martin Koopman, with David Ocloo serving as an interim head coach.



Currently, Abdul Bashiru is in the role of interim head coach. Polo, while acknowledging his past coaching role with the club, believes that the club’s current challenges stem from a deficiency in technical direction.

“I thought I gave everything to them but unfortunately, there was no appreciation and if you are doing something without appreciation, it’s very very painful and today Hearts is suffering because of technical direction.



“They are struggling with technical direction. How many coaches have they sacked? I was part of those they did away with…the last one’s (departure) was very annoying.”