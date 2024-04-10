Hearts of Oak suffers 3rd consecutive defeat in 2-0 loss to Medeama

Medeama SC

Ghana Premier League defending champions Medeama handed a 2-0 defeat to Accra Hearts of Oak in the Week 25 fixture at Akoon Park on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

The defeat was Hearts of Oak's 3rd straight defeat after losing to Samartex and Bibiani Gold Stars in their last two matches.



The big match at the Akoon Park proved very tough as both sides were unseparated after the first 45 minutes of action.



Both sides had a fair chance in front of the goalpost but were unsuccessful in the first half.



It took Kobina Amoah to finally break the deadlock for Medeama in the second half.



The player got the goal with a fine finish in the 65th minute to put the hosts ahead.



The Phobians went in search of an equalizer but were unsuccessful despite making tactical substitutions.

Medeama still went ahead to dominate the game and later sealed the win with a second goal in the 81st minute.



Godfred Abban scored the goal which broke the Phobians' hopes of getting back in the game.



The win over Hearts of Oak has seen Medeama advance from the 9th position to the 5th position with 36 points.



Hearts of Oak have now dropped to 11th place with 32 points, their next match is against Karela United at the Accra Sports Stadium



Medeama will come up against Legon Cities in their next game.



JNA/ ADG