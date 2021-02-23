Hearts of Oak supporters chief Elvis Herman Hesse Jr resigns from board

Tue, 23 Feb 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Accra Hearts of Oak supporters leader Elvis Herman Hesse Jnr. has resigned from the club's board with immediate effect, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.
Hesse, the chairman of the National Chapters Committee tendered his resignation letter to the club's top hierarchy on Tuesday.
The supporters chief led a demonstration against the Accra Hearts of Oak board last week following the resignations of some technical team members.
Head coach Kosta Papic, assistant coach Asare Bediako, and Goalkeepers' coach Ben Owu all bowed out of the club within one week.
Hesse was put on the board of directors of the Phobians after his election as NCC Chairman in June 2019.
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Related Articles:
- Two referees banned from officiating for the rest of the league season
- Kotoko CEO pleads with govt to speed up renovation works at Baba Yara Sports Stadium
- Ghana Women's Premier League set to have 18 teams next season
- Benjamin Arthur happy to join Medeama, pledges to contribute his bit towards the success of the club
- 'He is a brilliant player' – Medeama coach Samuel Boadu on new signing Benjamin Arthur
- Read all related articles