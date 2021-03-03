Hearts of Oak supporters chief backtracks, pleads for reinstatement to board

Elvis Herman Hesse Jr, Hearts of Oak supporters chief

Hearts of Oak National Chapters Committee chairman Elvis Herman Hesse Jr. has made a U-turn to be reinstated on the club's board of directors.

Hesse Jr. resigned from the board last week citing personal reasons after leading the supporters to demonstrate the board after the resignations of some of the members of the technical team.



Head coach Kosta Papic, assistant coach Asare Bediako and goalkeepers' trainer Ben Owu quit the club in the space of one week.



GHANAsoccernet.com understands the supporter's leader has apologised to board member Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe for regretting his decision to resign.

Hesse Jr. has also apologised to majority shareholder and Executive Chairman Togbe Afede XIV to consider his reinstatement to the board.



The Phobians board of directors are expected to take a decision on whether or not to accept Hesse Jr. back in the coming days.