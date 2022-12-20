0
Menu
Sports

Hearts of Oak supporters chief distances himself from under-fire Fatawu Mohammed

Fatawu Mohammed Former Accra Hearts of Oak captain, Fatawu Mohammed

Tue, 20 Dec 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Accra Hearts of Oak supporters chief, Elvis Herman Hesse has distanced himself from under-fire former club captain Fatawu Mohammed.

The right-back has come under criticism after a sensational interview in which he ripped the club apart after being released.

He claimed his salary at the club for the years was only good for hand-to-mouth movement. He also stated that although he sacrificed and gave his all to the club, he didn’t even get a bicycle from playing for Hearts of Oak.

Mohammed also advised his teammate and Black Stars forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh not to renew his contract with the club.

His comments have infuriated the fans with some accusing Herman, an avid critic of the current administration, of being behind Fatawu's wild claims, but he has refuted the accusations.

"I no longer manage Fatawu Mohammed after our two-year contract ended," he said.

"People are entitled to their opinion and I am not affected by this petty lies.I have not seen Fatawu for seven months now.For people to say I am behind Fatawu recent outburst is a blatant lie."

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
NDC Polls: Anita De Soso descends on 'outsiders’
I’m keen about 31st night more than Messi – Rev Owusu Bempah
Why the Rawlings’ don’t talk to me – Victor Smith details
Hannah Bissiw ‘forces’ NDC scarf on Captain Smart, calls out Onua TV for bias
Murtala Mohammed takes on Okyenhene over National Cathedral defense
Leaked tape: Asiedu Nketiah should have known better – Inusah Fuseini
You are behaving like Akufo-Addo – George Opare Addo told