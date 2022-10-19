Hearts of Oak to appoint Serbia's Matic as head coach

Slavko Matic

Hearts of Oak are expected to announce the appointment of Serbia's Slavko Matic as the new head coach of the club today at a press conference.

Hearts of Oak are currently without a substantive after they parted ways with Samuel Boadu ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup qualifiers against AS Real Bamako.



David Ocloo has been named as the club's assistant coach and failed to qualify the Phobians to the next stage of the competition having exited on a 3-1 aggregate score.



Matic, 46, holds a UEFA Pro Licence and has vast experience having managed clubs in Europe, Africa, and Asia.



He is currently without a club after leaving Bulgarian club Septemvri Sofia after a slow start to the 2022/23 season.



Matic played 29 matches in charge of Septemvri where he claimed 12 wins, drew seven and lost 10 times since taking over in January 2022.



He will be introduced to the Hearts team on Wednesday afternoon.

Matic previously worked in Africa where he was head coach of Egyptian club Al-Nojoom FC for a short-term spell.



The former Spartak Moscow and CSKA Sofia player is expected to be at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday when the Phobians tackle AS Real de Bamako in the return leg of the Confederations Cup qualifiers.



Matic has previously handled Serbian sides Napredak Krusevac, OFK Beograd, Novi Paver, and FK Sloboda Uzice.



He has also coached in Qatar where he was in charge of Al-Shamal SC and Al Ahli Doha.



During his days in China, he was the assistant coach of Nantong Zhiyun FC and Henan Jianye