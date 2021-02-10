Hearts of Oak to appoint a deputy coach soon- Kosta Papic

Hearts of Oak head coach, Kosta Papic

Hearts of Oak head coach, Kosta Papic, has confirmed to Happy 98.9FM, that his assistant Asare Bediako has left his post and the team will announce a new replacement very soon.

Asare Bediako resigned from his position on Tuesday, February 7, sighting reasons that were beyond his control.



The official handles of the club are yet to communicate to the public on Asare Bediako’s resignation as earlier reported by Happyghana.com.



Speaking in an interview on Happy Sports with Ohene-Bampoe Brenya, on Happy 98.9FM, Kosta Papic said: “It is going to affect the team somehow no doubt about it. But we are going to find a replacement”.

“We are going to miss him and I wish him all the best in the future career. But football is like that and that is his choice and personal decision”.



Asare Bediako was appointed by the club prior to the start of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



The Serbian coach has appealed to the Phobian fans to support the club. He stated emphatically that he has the support of management.