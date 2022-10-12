Hearts of Oak to earn more than $100K if Afriyie Barnieh makes 2022 World Cup squad

Accra Hearts of Oak forward, Daniel Barnieh Afriyie

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar might be the cash cow for the Ghana Premier League, which might earn more from the Mundial in one month than win the local league on four consecutive occasions.

The winner of 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League was paid $25, 000 meaning that the Ghanaian clubs stand to gain more if their players make the cut for Ghana's 25-man-squad for the Qatar World Cup.



According to a report filed by mirror.co.uk, the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) will pay clubs $10,000 (£9,033) per player per day during the World Cup.



The payments are part of FIFA's Club Benefits Programme, which they said is to recognize the contribution of clubs towards the tournament.



In total, $209m (£188.8m) has been dedicated towards the programme, which benefited more than 400 clubs across 63 nations at the previous World Cup.



This means that Accra Hearts of Oak might cash out big time as their star player, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, might be the only player from the Ghana Premier League who will make Otto Addo's squad for the World Cup.

If Afriyie Barnieh makes the squad and Ghana even exit the tournament from the group stages, Accra Hearts of Oak will make more than $140,000 because the first phase of the Mundial will be played within two weeks.



Watch this week's episode of GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:







