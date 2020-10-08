Hearts of Oak to face Aduana Stars on opening day of 2020/21 GPL season

Accra Hearts of Oak has been scheduled to face Aduana Stars away from home at the start of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.
Their last meeting in February ended goalless when Hearts moved away from home to face the Ogya boys.
The Phobians have been without action since the league was suspended in March and later truncated in June.
Since then, they waited for the President of Ghana to lift the ban placed on contact sports.
Nana Akufo-Addo has lifted the ban and as such has allowed the clubs to call their players to train ahead of the campaign.
The players have been training since the lifting of the ban.
