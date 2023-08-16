Hearts of Oak to get 25,000 capacity stadium - Togbe Afede announces

Accra Hearts of Oak executive board chairman, Togbe Afede XIV,

Accra Hearts of Oak executive board chairman, Togbe Afede XIV, has assured that the club plans to construct a mini stadium in the next few years.

Togebe has promised that the board has pencilled down the construction of 25,000 seated capacity stadium as their next project right after the completion of their training center in Pobiman.



“After the Pobiman is done, the only thing we don’t have is a big stadium. CAF requires a minimum 25,000 capacity stadium," as quoted by myjoyonline.



"After all this, that is what we want to do. I can assure you that the board, as visionary and future-oriented as it is, has already started looking for land for that stadium. We are ticking all the boxes but it is not easy.” he added.



Hearts of Oak are close to completing the construction of their ultra-modern training complex at Pobiman in Accra.



The latest units underway are the volleyball court, tennis court, and basketball court which have all taken shape with all the courts being laid.

The training complex has already seen the completion of three pitches - two natural turfs and an artificial turf, where their senior team, youth team, and women's teams train. Also, the players' housing units are almost complete.



The ultra-modern training complex, when completed, will be housed with Staff Residence, Senior Housing Unit, GYM, Training Centers (Pitches), Laundry, Swimming Pool, Lockers, Toilet Facilities, Kitchen, and Dining Hall.



Hearts of Oak are also looking forward to completing their secretariat in the coming months.



