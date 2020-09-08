Sports News

Hearts of Oak to hijack Akaminko's move to Kotoko

Striker, Gordon Akaminko

Gordon Akaminko is on the verge of signing for Ghanaian Premier League giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko per sources close to the Kumasi based team.

According to several sources, Asante Kotoko have made multiple enquiries about the striker and his brother James Akaminko who left Ashanti Gold SC weeks ago after his contract expired.



Meanwhile, Accra Hearts of Oak are set to hijack the move from their bitter rivals as Hearts sees the striker as a possible replacement for Joseph Esso.



The rainbow team is said to have also made multiple enquires about the availability of the striker over the past two weeks and willing to sign him from Division One league side Tema Youth.

The young versatile forward joined Tema Youth in January 2020 after turning down a move to several Ghana Premier League teams from Hearts of Lions where he was the key forward-line for the Kpando based team.



Akaminko was very influential for the harbour city lads in the 2019/2020 Division One League before the season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic as he featuring in all games for the former Premier League side.

Source: Stake Sottie, Contributor

