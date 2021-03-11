Hearts of Oak to hijack Victorien Adebayor's move to Legon Cities - Sources

Former Inter Allies striker, Victorien Adebayor

Ghana Premier League giants, Accra Hearts of Oak, have joined in the race to sign Victorien Adebayor in the ongoing transfer window.

Nigerien International is reported to have joined Legon Cities from the Danish side HB Koge on loan.



The Danish side reported last week that the club has reached an agreement to loan out Adebayor to the Ghana Premier League side.



However, reports in the local media indicate that Hearts of Oak are looking to hijack the deal and sign the former Inter Allies captain.



According to the report, Hearts of Oak Board chairman Togbe Afede XIV, is expected to meet the player and his agent today and conclude on the deal.

The 24-year-old was a huge figure in the domestic top flight after netting 23 goals in 27 games for Inter Allies during his two-year stint with the Club.



He was the top scorer in the truncated League last season.



Hearts of Oak currently sit 3rd on the league log with 27 points.