Hearts of Oak to move to camp this week - Coach Nii Odoom confirms

Hearts of Oak

Coach of Hearts of Oak, Edward Nii Odoom has indicated that his outfit will be moving to camp this week for the final phase of their pre-season training.

The Phobians have been undergoing intense training for over a month ahead of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.



Coach Odoom has expressed satisfaction with the output of the players so far and believes the work they have done will set them on course for a successful campaign next season.



"We will be moving to camp to put the finishing touches to our preparation for the new season, and, we should be ready for the start of the competition," Coach Odoom told Hearts News.

The players and the technical team members will all be subjected to Covid-19 tests before heading to the camping base for the final preparations before the team plays the first league game of the season.



Hearts will begin their Ghana Premier League campaign with an away encounter against Aduana Stars on November 15 at Dormaa Nana Agyemang Badu II Park.