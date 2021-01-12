Hearts of Oak to part ways with seven players - Report

Accra Hearts of Oak are set to release seven players out of the team, according to media reports.

Head coach of the side Kosta Papic wants the said seven players out as he seeks to build a formidable squad to challenge for the league title adding that he will make only four additions to the team.



Hearts of Oak are currently in a good form despite their sharing the spoils with Elmina Sharks at the Ndoum Sports Complex in Elmina last weekend.

The Phobians now sit fifth on the Ghana Premier League log after eight matches with twelve points, just three points adrift league leaders AshantiGold Sporting Club.



Hearts of Oak will host in-form Eleven Wonders in week nine of the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium this weekend.