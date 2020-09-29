Hearts of Oak to rely on foreign players in the upcoming season - MD

Accra Hearts of Oak new boy, Danjuma Ademola Kuti

Managing Director of Accra Hearts of Oak SC, Mr. Frederick Moore, has said that the club will be relying on their newly acquired foreign players to take them to the ‘promised land’ in the 2020/2021 season.

Hearts of Oak were 9th on the league table in the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League which was truncated due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



Having already lost Kofi Kordzi and Joseph Esso ahead of the 2020/2021 season, Mr. Frederick Moore has said that they are hoping that the new arrivals will rise to the occasion.



"We signed a lot of players during what would have been the second half of the season because we were preparing not just for the second half of the season but also for this season."

"We brought in international players, seasoned premiership players and, I'm happy with the players we signed."



"Our new midfielder (Abdourahamane Mamane Lawali) was brought from Niger; we've brought in another player from Cote 'd'Ivoire, Eric Dizan, who is also a local national player and another striker who once played for the Nigerian under-17 and under-20 sides. These will make our team very strong and competitive," he told Graphic Sports.



Accra Hearts of Oak signed foreigners Eric Dizan, Abdourahamane Mamane Lawali, and Danjuma Ademola Kuti ahead of the new season.